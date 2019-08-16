Light of My Life, staring Casey Affleck, was released this week in Canada and the U.S. Portions of the film were shot in Greenwood and Bridesville. (Submitted photo)

Casey Affleck’s film Light of My Life features Southern Interior of B.C.

Film features Academy Award and Emmy Award winners

A film with portions shot in the Boundary region and featuring Academy Award and Emmy Award winners opened in Canada and the U.S. this week.

Light of My Life, staring Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea, The Old Man & the Gun) and Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale), tells the story of a parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. Portions of the film were shot in the Greenwood and Bridesville area.

READ MORE: Casey Affleck film shooting in Osoyoos area

“With an extensive exposure of this film we, once again, are pleased to be showcasing the (Southern Interior) as a location for high profile films with ‘A List’ actors,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film commissioner, in a news release.

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

The survivalist thriller also features rising star Anna Pniowksy (Pen 15, He’s Out There) and Tom Bower (Out of the Furnace, As You Like It). Disguising his daughter as a boy, the father struggles to protect her from newfound threats as they are forced from their home into dangerous territory. Prepared to defend his daughter at all costs, their bond and the character of humanity is tested.

Light of My Life also had festival showings in Germany, Berlin, Jerusalem and the Czech Republic. It will be available on home entertainment formats this October.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@KeremeosReview
editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan residents reminisce over Winfield’s Adventureland

According to the Lake Country Museum, Adventureland was the first park of its kind in the Okanagan

Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

Gaylene Askland was on the job for just six months, leading the city’s strategy to fight homelessness

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

NHL Hall of Famer skates with Vernon hockey group

Denis Savard, owner of four Stanley Cup rings, plays fun night with Vernon Pirahnas group

Most Read