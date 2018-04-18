Carriage House theatre puts kids in spotlight

Isaac MacDonald (left), Camryn Mackiewich, AJ Jordan, Olivia Johnson, Cadence Panich, Anna Konrad, Yela Jacob, Maya Sauer, Naiya Poole and Simone Konrad gear up for The Carriage House Performance Troupe’s The Prophecy at the Vernon Community Music School April 26-29. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Children are wiser than many adults may believe.

That’s the lesson The Carriage House Performance Troupe’s artistic director Rachel Wyatt has ingrained in her mind from putting on the troupe’s performances. And this year is no different as the crew of 30 kids aged 7-16 gears up to put on The Prophecy… and a Queen who believed it April 26-29 at the Vernon Community Music School’s Carriage House Loft.

“Each of them has their own genius,” Wyatt said. “I haven’t met a kid that I haven’t said, ‘Wow, you’re a total genius.’ It’s really fun to mine for that.”

Under Wyatt’s tutelage, the students have free reign over the whole production. They work together to formulate the plot, craft their characters and write the script.

“I was not expecting that this was going to be so fun. It’s just really fun and also amazing that Rachel helps us see our vision,” said 10-year-old second-time Troupe member Isaac MacDonald. “In nine months we go from just 22 people to a whole show.”

However, The Prophecy, like the Troupe’s past performances, reads more as a commentary on the current state of affairs than a children’s story.

“The cool thing is the story all comes from the kids,” Wyatt said. “The story is a really powerful mirror reflecting what children see in our world.”

Built around archetypal characters such as the Raven Wizard, Captain and Princesses, The Prophecy follows the Queen and her loyal subjects who are banished from their homeland and sent out to sea by her daughter, the New Queen Morganna.

“I was told a prophecy and I got to tell the kingdom, but my daughter tells everyone it’s false to make me look insane,” said the Queen, brought to life on stage by 14-year-old first-time Carriage House Performance Troupe member Olivia Johnson.

Cast into exile and continuing life on a boat, the characters are divided into separate classes and deal with the multitude of problems that arise.

“Anyone who knew the prophecy knew it was bringing us to the point of no return,” Johnson said.

Back at the village, the Raven Wizard, performed by MacDonald, teaches the Wild Girl how to be a prophet before New Queen Morganna sends her lackeys to cast out the dynamic duo. However, the villagers eventually lose faith in their new queen.

“I ask myself this a lot, but it came from all of our imaginations,” Johnson said.

Wyatt said the germ of the idea was born last year when a student felt that the theme of a looming prophecy should be woven into the performance. It evolved from there, and The Prophecy is the result.

Revolving around a magnificent multi-level boat built by local theatre legend Dave Brotsky and painted by Molly March, Wyatt said the professional set adds to the strong performances given by Troupe members.

“Our set is absolutely amazing. I’ve been in a lot of professional shows and it’s the best set I’ve ever been on,” Wyatt said of her former drama instructor Brotsky’s set.

MacDonald is excited to experience the set himself.

“I haven’t seen this year’s set but last year’s blew my mind,” he said.

“I got to see (the set) a couple classes ago—it’s so pretty,” added Johnson. “I just get happy every time I see it.”

And it’s that level of professionalism felt at the Carriage House that the kids love.

“I’m so glad it’s so different,” Johnson said of the Troupe. “I feel like an actual actress.”

However, Wyatt said, that also comes with an added level of difficulty and responsibility.

“It’s not an easy thing. Everyone has to face their fears, but you see a community of kids creating this collective courage,” Wyatt said. “There’s a certain momentum.”

That camaraderie, Johnson said, is what will bring her back next year.

“I like the people I’ve met. They’re all different in an amazing way,” she said.

“I like how everybody helps each other up to the peak of the mountain,” MacDonald added. “We’re all connected.”

And, from seeing the kids create a full-on performance and build their own theatre community, that’s why Wyatt believes in her Troupe.

“It’s a place where they’re not just cute little kids,” Wyatt said. “They’re a heck of a lot more than that.”

The Carriage House Performance Troupe presents The Prophecy… and a Queen who believed it at the Vernon Community Music School April 26-29. Limited tickets remain. To purchase tickets or inquire about the Troupe, call 778-212-9642 or visit The Carriage House Performance Troupe Facebook page.

