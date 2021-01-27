Vernon Winter Carnival Cop John Fawcett, left, and Carnival director Paul Cousins sell raffle tickets for a 2019 Polaris Snowmobile, plus $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports.(Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Carnival ropes in fun amid Vernon’s winter/COVID blues

Plenty of virtual, and a few in-person, events planned for Feb. 5-14

It’s only a matter of days now for a 61-year-old tradition to unfold in Vernon.

Although it may look a little different, Vernon Winter Carnival is all set to bring some fun into our lives Feb. 5-14.

There may not be the parade, or any in-person events, but organizers have been working hard to keep many of the traditional events alive, even if they are virtual. But the community’s help is needed to sign up, buy tickets and take part.

“Events like this will not succeed if we don’t support them now,” Vernon Coun. Akbal Mund said.

While he urged his council colleagues to purchase raffle tickets, there are plenty of other ways to support Carnival and take in all the fun.

If you have a special song or dance, enter the Celebration of Talent by Jan. 31 by uploading your video. Share the link and tell your friends as online votes will be added up for best amateur or professional entry.

Local school classes have a bit more time to get their Carnival posters up for judging Feb. 4 and 5. All elementary school-aged children are eligible to enter the creative contest, to the Wild West Carnival theme.

Spiderman is coming back to Vernon, virtually.

Little Marvel fans can take part in the Superhero Party Feb. 7 with time slots at 10 a.m. 11:30 and 1 p.m. Tickets, $25, include a themed party box, an online visit from your superhero friends, games and crafts and a digital photo booth for pictures.

“It’s new and it’s a really fun activity for kids,” said Michelle Leckie, with Okanagan Event Planners.

There’s also a Frozen Tea Party Feb. 13 with Elsa orchestrating the whole virtual party. Little princesses will get a tiara and wand, along with treats and more in their pre-ordered party box, plus some fun with the ice queen. There are three time slots and, like the Superhero party, additional sibling boxes can be ordered for $15.

Both virtual parties are aimed at lifting the spirits of children, many of whom have been struggling through these COVID-19 restrictions.

“My three kids are getting bored, they’re climbing the walls,” said Leckie.

There are also a couple scavenger hunts planned, including the Downtown Vernon Gold Rush and the Vernon Snowmobile Association Scavenger (sledvernon.ca), both taking place throughout Carnival.

Take a drive through Vernon’s winter playground in Polson Park by signing up for a time slot to see the ice sculptures.

Build a snowman, or a cold cowboy, at home and post a picture on Instagram or Facebook with #vwcsnow and tag @Vernonwintercarnival by Feb. 14 for a chance to win a family gift basket.

And you can still arrange to Arrest the Best. The Carnival Cops will throw a nominated individual in jail, set their bail and it’s up to them to collect donations in order to earn their freedom. All funds raised go to support the Vernon Winter Carnival Society. Call 250-545-2236 or email info@vernonwintercarnival.com to make an arrest.

There’s plenty of fun for everyone, with more events listed at vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience in Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival offers up scholarships

