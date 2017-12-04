Carlos Santana coming to Kelowna in March

Carlos Santana will come to Prospera Place for his Divination Tour 2018

With more than 40 years in the business under his belt, Carlos Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide.

And he plans to reach even more during his Divination Tour in 2018, including fans in Kelowna.

Santana will hit the Prospera Place stage on March 8, 2018.

To date, Santana has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, including his record-tying nine Grammys for his 1999 Supernatural album.

He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honour (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honours Award (2013).

Santana has also been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

With the 2014 release of Corazón, Santana surpassed the Rolling Stones and is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s on.

Tickets for his Kelowna show go on sale next Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at www.livenation.com and through Select Your Tickets at the Prospera Place Box Office, online at www.selectyourtickets.com or by phone at (250) 762-5050.

