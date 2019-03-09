Canadian rapper, speaker Duane ‘D.O.’ Gibson to perform for B.C. students

Students at 25 schools across British Columbia will be getting a visit from a leadership speaker who seeks to deliver his message with a musical focus.
Canadian rapper Duane (D.O.) Gibson, an Ontario-based motivational speaker and artist, will be embarking on the In The Zone 25-date British Columbia school tour. Each show is a one-hour assembly that combines speaking with live performances to engage the audience while delivering a solid message.
The program focuses on leadership and character education, the importance of peer support and role models for young people. He uses his own experiences as examples, explaining how figures such as Will Smith inspired him from a young age. He illustrates the personal power that can be gained through reading, creative writing and speech. The program is interactive as D.O. seeks to gets all of the students involved through call and response rapping.
D.O is an active Hip-Hop artist, a Guinness World Record setting rapper (longest freestyle rap of eight hours and 45 minutes) and author, and has been working to motivate students with music and life lessons since 2001.
In addition to his career as an artist, he is also the driving force behind Northern Power Summit, an emerging music conference in Canada. Gibson is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album Second Home, to be released in April.
The school performances will hit towns and cities across the province, starting in the beginning of April. A full list of performances in the province can be found below.