Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)

Canadian comedy veteran Andrew Grose coming to Salmon Arm

Performance scheduled for the Salmar Classic on March 30

Train Wreck Comedy will be making another stop in Salmon Arm next month with comedian Andrew Grose.

On Thursday, March 30, at the Salmar Classic Theatre, Grose hopes to have the audience laughing along to his jokes that have delighted comedy fans across Canada and around the world.

Grose has been performing for more than 30 years and has appeared on Montreal’s Just for Laughs and the Grandstand Show at the Calgary Stampede.

He has also appeared on television many times, including The Tonight Show, CBC Comics and Comedy Now. He has produced the Edmonton Comedy Festival for the last 12 years, and now entertains on cruise ships across the globe.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and the laughs start at 7:30.

Tickets are on early bird pricing for the first 100 sold at $32 each, and are available at trainwreckcomedy.com.

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Arts and EntertainmentComedySalmon Arm

