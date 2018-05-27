Image: contributed

Call for artists for upcoming South Okanagan exhibition

The Penticton Art Gallery is inviting artists from across the globe to submit artworks

The Penticton Art Gallery is inviting artists from across the globe to submit artworks in all media for their upcoming exhibition “eRacism.”

This exhibition, which runs from July 6 to Sept. 16, explores the resurgence of racism and xenophobia as a political tool around the globe and in particular North America since the turn of the century.

“Listening to the rhetoric coming out of the United States today it’s not hard to draw parallels to the rise of fascism in Europe in the 1930’s. For many here in North America we have lived under the illusion that racism was defeated with the end of the civil rights movement of the 1950’s and 60’s. But one need not look beyond the evening news to see that racism is not only alive and well, but thriving in North America today and some may suggest it has been given a free licence to come out into the open,” said Paul Crawford, curator at the Penticton Art Gallery.

The exhibition is open to all artists working in any media and submissions will be juried based on the work but also on the artist’s statement which will add further depth to the work and the community conversation. The Penticton Art Gallery will also create a virtual exhibition through their website.

“This exhibition hopes to serve as a wakeup call and a platform for the arts community to come together and explore the realities and challenges of living in a pluralistic society. Is this a phenomenon of our western culture or is this alarming rise of racism and xenophobia something that is ubiquitous across the globe, and is there any hope that we will ever be able to live in harmony?,” said Crawford.

Submissions and proposals (including a photo or media file of the work, an artist statement and current biography and C.V.) will be accepted until June 15. They can be emailed to curator@pentictonartgallery.com (Subject line: eRacisim).

