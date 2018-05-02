Credit: Facebook

Budding musician makes stop in Lake Country

Elise Trouw has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel

Elise Trouw, a 19-year old budding musician out of Southern California, is currently touring after releasing her debut album Unraveling and will be gracing the stage at Creekside Theatre this June.

Known for her impressive drum skills, and multi-instrumentalist abilities, Elise Trouw has captivated listeners with her sound, her versatility, and unique stylings, said a District of Lake Country news release.

“I started playing keyboards at six, drums at ten, and guitar at 12. I have been doing the multi-instrumental thing out of necessity: early on I couldn’t afford to hire all these musicians to back me up so I just did it myself.”

It was such versatile skills that allowed her to release her debut singles for Pacific Records in 2016, and release her official debut album Unraveling in May 2017, singing and playing all the instruments herself.

“Playing everything on the album allowed me to explore the role of each instrument in the writing process and recording process. It was also just a fun challenge for me to do this,” she said.

Like many young adults, Trouw found her following on Instagram and by uploading videos that generated more than a million views therby landing her a spot on Jimmy Kimmel that aired in February, said the release.

Her parents, father from South Africa, and mother from New York, were very supportive of her musical pursuits over the years, providing Trouw with piano lessons, drum kit and lessons, and enrolling her in School of Rock which allowed her to grow as a musician and perform with others, said the release.

Heavily influenced by the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Jimi Hendrix, The Police and others, Trouw’s music will take a listener on a journey through 80’s nostalgia funk sounds, impressive drum and guitar solos, unique singer-songwriter-esque piano riffs, exploration of unusual yet flowing time signatures and rhythms, to that of an alternative feel—all performed by one artist.

Tickets for her performance at Creekside Theatre on Monday, June 4th at 7:30 p.m. can be purchased online.

Tickets also available at the door and for purchase from the Kelowna Tickets outlet at Orchard Park Mall, at Tourism Kelowna visitor centre, or at the Customer Service counter at Lake Country Municipal Hall daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays. For more information call the box office 250-766-9309.

Budding musician makes stop in Lake Country

