British comedy duo returns to Okanagan stages

James and Jamesy will be performing their holiday comedy show O Christmas Tea in Vernon and Kelowna from Dec. 3-5, 2021. (Submitted photo)

After nearly two full years off stage, a beloved British comedy duo is back with upcoming shows in Kelowna and Vernon.

James and Jamesy present O Christmas Tea, a rollicking holiday show that’s ideal for fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean and Dr. Seuss. The duo has spent decades delighting audiences with their unique take on traditional British comedy and are eager to make their return to the stage.

“After 20 months away from the stage, we are beside ourselves — both literally and metaphorically — to be reunited with our audiences, many of whom have become like extended family over the festive season, and to again feel the buzz that only the magic of live theatre can bring,” said Aaron Malkin (James), one half of the award-winning duo.

The time away due to the pandemic has reinforced not only the duo’s passion for its shows, but also the importance of humour in our lives.

“We are so excited to once again be able to bring friends and family together, especially now – more than ever – we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” said Alastair Knowles (Jamesy), the eccentric half of the duo. “There are definitely going to be some surprises for our regular audiences, with whom we’re thrilled to reconnect this season.”

The show is rich with wordplay, comic physicality and interactive elements reminiscent of classic British pantomimes. During the action-packed production, a Christmas wish for tea is surprisingly fulfilled in massive proportions. As the world floods with tea, the duo must find innovative and hilarious solutions to keep themselves afloat as they try to make their way back home.

The show will be held at the Kelowna Community Theatre Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. In Vernon, the show is at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon, Vernonites sparkle in Hallmark flick

READ MORE: Lake Country youth spreads holiday cheer for charity

Brendan Shykora

ChristmasComedy