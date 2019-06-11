Boney M. featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell are coming to Penticton to perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Boney M. on Facebook)

Boney M. will bring classic hits to the South Okanagan

Boney M. featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell and Morgan James coming to Penticton

Internationally acclaimed Euro-Caribbean vocal group Boney M. featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell is set to perform in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

They will perform all their classic hits and holiday favourites on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Boney M. was not only the disco cult band of the 70’s and 80’s but remains a living legend of the entire disco era. Originally founded in Germany by writer and producer Frank Farian, Boney M. was one of the disco-orientated pop acts which dominated the European charts throughout the late seventies and early eighties with a string of hits well remembered to this day. Farian moulded the four piece band in the dance pop fashion, featuring the stunning vocals of Liz Mitchell, which proved irresistible to radio, dance floor and partygoers.

The biography of Boney M.’s hits is extensive. The group had eight Number One hits in the European charts, has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is known for huge international hits such Daddy Cool, Sunny, Ma Baker, Belfast, Rivers of Babylon, Brown Girl in the Ring, Rasputin and Mary’s Boy Child.

In addition to the successes of Boney M.’s singles was the success of three number one albums in the European market: Take the Heat off Me, Nightflight to Venus, Love for Sale. Now in the 21st Century, there is obviously no doubt that songs from the past are far more popular than ever before. Boney M.’s international success during the past 25 years has proven that their hits definitely belong to the collection of timeless classics.

Opening for Boney M. is New York-based soul singer, songwriter Morgan James. Her most recent studio album, Reckless Abandon is her first as an independent artist, and it is her most personal outing yet, prompting the Huffington Post to call Morgan James the Brightest Breakout Artist of the Year.

This year, Morgan also took on a full album cover of the Beatles’ iconic White Album to celebrate the 50th anniversary; available on CD, vinyl, digital and full length concept video on her YouTube channel. Morgan recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: Hunter, an album of original soul and R&B, and Morgan James Live, a tribute to Nina Simone. Morgan’s music videos have accumulated more than 175 million views (and climbing).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com, in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, or charge by phone 1-877-763-2849.

