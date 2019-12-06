Thirty-two paintings by Bob Ross, the late American painter and TV celebrity, will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery in 2020. The upcoming exhibition is called “Happy Little Accidents” and is the largest solo museum exhibition of his works in Canada. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Hold onto your hats, Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020.

To be more specific, 32 of the late painter’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery in its upcoming exhibition “Happy Little Accidents.”

Ross was an American painter best known for his hit TV show, The Joy of Painting, that provided instructions to have viewers follow along and paint at home.

In an annoucement made online today, the gallery said this will be its largest exhibition and the first solo museum exhibition of Ross’ work in Canada.

The exhibition will be on display in the gallery, located at 199 Marina Way, from March 21 to May 10.

The gallery will be partnering with Slackwater Brewing, located at 218 Martin St., for a Bob Ross Art Battle in April, a giant paint-in party. A costume dance party will be happening at the art gallery on the opening night.

READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Army of Sass – Penticton present Joie de Vivre

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the exhibition and supporting the gallery’s children’s programming can purchase a square on a Bob Ross painting sponsorship wall.

Squares are available immediately for $20 each and can picture your name and/or business or organization logo.

For more information, visit the Penticton Art Gallery’s website.

