Blues trio to take Vernon stage, finally

Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James and Blues Trio will perform in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Photo submitted)

Blues fans in Vernon will be treated to not one, but two chances to check out a concert this weekend.

The Colin James Blues Trio will be taking the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Sunday, Nov. 14. As capacity limits in the Interior are still capped at 50 per cent, James will split his performance into two shows, one at 6 p.m. for the first 350 ticket holders and a second at 8:30 p.m. for the remainder of people who purchased tickets.

“This will make certain that all his loyal fans get a chance to see the show and allow the necessary health protocols to be in place to facilitate the event,” Kootenay Concerts promoter FJ Hurtak said.

Patrons will be contacted by the box office to let them know which show they can attend. Those who can’t make the show will be granted a full refund.

“As this show has already been rescheduled several times, the only other alternative available was to reschedule again a year or two later, or to cancel the show outright which the vast majority of people surveyed did not want to happen,” Hurtak said.

