Bikes, beers, buds: Kelowna brewery tour adds bike tours

Canadian Craft Tours are adding to their tour arsenal this summer with beer bikes in Kelowna.

Craft Tours already provides bus brewery tours, but with summer on the way to the Okanagan, an emphasis on the out-doors was the type of tour they wanted to bring to Kelowna.

“From what I’ve seen, the response is that it’s going to be quite popular,” said Canadian Craft Tours sales and marketing manager Joscelyn Werner.

“It’s such a fun tour to do, to combine exercising with the outdoors and drinking beer.”

The bike tours have been launched in a few other cities in B.C. with the strongest response coming from North Vancouver. The company said that with Kelowna’s specific downtown scene, tours will be offered to include not only breweries, but wineries and cideries as well.

Werner said it’s been something they’ve been trying to get going since October 2018.

“We have good relationships with all the (Kelowna) breweries, tours with BC Tree Fruits and Sandhill (is something we will offer) in early summer.”

Bachelor and bachelorette parties will be a big draw for the 15-person bikes, that come equipped with a roof, a stereo, LED lights, and knowledgeable local guides.

Tours will be for two and a half hours, and Werner said interests have been coming in from all over the Okanagan to give the beer bike tours a ride.

Werner said that outside interest is great, and they look to keep as local as possible.

“We’re really passionate about supporting our local industries. And we’re confident that we’ll be good to go.”

More information can be found at canadiancrafttours.com.

