Big names in film helping build the industry in Kelowna

Producers, actors, costume designers and more as part of inaugural Kelowna Filmmaker Summit

Warm up your voice and put your acting shoes on, Kelowna residents can join leaders in the film industry for the inaugural Kelowna Filmmaker Summit.

Genre film and television director Rachel Talalay – known for The Flash, Riverdale, and Doctor Who – will be joined by true crime documentary filmmaker Skye Borgman in Kelowna Mar. 10-12.

The workshops are being hosted by Baker Street Cinema and Kelowna Film Studios to grow local talent.

Baker Street owner Norm Coyne said, “For years now, we’ve hosted similar workshops in Prince George for Northern FanCon and I have seen first hand the difference these education and networking opportunities have on fostering the local film industry.”

Other big names at the summit include costume designer Allisa Swanson, host and producer Bob Blumer, actor Roark Critchlow, and actor Michael Coleman.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $325.

For more information email info@bakerstreetcinema.com.

