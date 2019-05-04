Ryan Scorgie and Lewis Morris enjoy their beer Saturday during the 2018 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Waterfront Park. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News

Beer fest to close Kelowna park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park

A popular beer festival is coming back to Kelowna, but the hosting park will be closed for the fest’s duration.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival is returning to Waterfront Park, but it will close some of the park’s amenities.

The concession plaza, Island Stage, the lakefront promenade and the south end of TugBoat Beach will be closed at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 11.

The north part of TugBoat Beach will remain accessible during the festival.

Increased activity and a potential restriction during Festival is expected in the early morning through Rotary Marsh Park on May 10. Waterfront Park will be open but with restrictions and the lakefront promenade will close at 8 p.m.

