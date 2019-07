Winery hosts concerts every Thursday evening in July and August

IN CONCERT The Fugitives, a folk collective from Vancouver, performed at Okanagan Crush Pad on Thursday evening. Throughout the summer, the winery is hosting outdoor concerts on its patio. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Bands and solo artists are performing at Okanagan Crush Pad once again this summer.

Julien Sholefield, operations manager at the winery, said the outdoor concerts are held every Thursday through July and August.

The patio can accommodate close to 100 people, but shows have been selling out.

Information about the concerts can be found online at okanagancrushpad.com/events.

