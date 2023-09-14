Local artists are playing at Whiski-Jacks pub in West Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Gonzo Okanagan/Contributed)

‘Banding Together’ for fire fighters and local artists in West Kelowna

11 artists will play at Whiski-Jacks in West Kelowna on Sept. 17

A number of local artist are ‘Banding Together’ to raise money for the West Kelowna Fire Department and local artists.

Organized from Brad Krauza from Gonzo Okanagan, 11 artists will be performing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Whiski-Jacks pub in West Kelowna.

On top of supporting firefighters that have been battling the Grouse Complex of wildfires in the Central Okanagan over the last month, Krauza also wants to raise money for local artists who had gigs cancelled because of the blaze as well.

The performers are:

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. – Shalisa Liesch

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Justus Macleod, Rob Dunlop

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Songs of the Southern Belles

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. – Rhindress

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Bad Judgement

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. – The Younguns

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. – Rachel & Mike from Dirt Road Opera

7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Bay Island Allstars

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Instario

9 p.m.-9:45 p.m. – HIGH VOLTAGE

10:15 p.m.-11:00 p.m. – Allstar Jam Session!

Entrance is by donation with the minimal being $10. On top of the events, a silent auction will also be taking place.

All funds raised will be split 50/50 between the West Kelowna Fire Department and the acts playing on Sunday.

Tickets can be bought here.

