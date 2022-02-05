Balloon Glow lights up DND grounds for Vernon Winter Carnival

The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The night sky at the Vernon DND grounds was aglow Friday night to mark the beginning of the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Okanagan Ballooning helped kick off the carnival Jan. 4 with the much loved Balloon Glow event from 4-8 p.m. The DND grounds also feature the new Winter Playground, which is open daily with activities, ice features, winter crafts, food vendors and an Igloo Ice Bar for the adults.

There’s lots to do on Saturday at the Winter Carnival, starting with the Carnival’s flagship parade, which takes to the streets at noon.

Also on Saturday is the Golden Ticket event at the Okanagan Science Centre, where staff post clues of a golden ticket hidden within the centre. The event runs daily, and visitors will have until 4 p.m. each day to find the ticket.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. its time for Winter Blues at O’Keefe Ranch. The family friendly event includes building snowmen the Victorian way, taking a stroll on the Blue Ribbon Snowshoe Trail, outdoor skating and more. Carnival mascots Jopo and Jopette will be there for some photos.

For the full Winter Carnival schedule, head to vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival ready to glow

READ MORE: Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Brendan Shykora

carnival