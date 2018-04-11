Ballet Kelowna drives classic hit through Okanagan

A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 1-2, Vernon May 4

It’s a jazz-fuelled tale of romance and betrayal.

For the final show in their 2017/2018 Dance Series, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is proud to present Ballet Kelowna’s A Streetcar Named Desire May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

“Ride along with Ballet Kelowna’s jazz-fueled presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire,” said Keyanna Burgher, Society audience development officer. “Based on the well-known play by Tennessee Williams, made more famous by the 1951 Marlon Brando movie of the same name, Ballet Kelowna brings all the same grit and scintillation to the stage.”

Following Old Southern belle Blanche Dubois as she navigates through her tragic life of deceit, romance, and urban betrayal, A Streetcar Named Desire brings characters to life through movement and sensual storytelling.

Ballet Kelowna, founded in 2002, brings excellent, inspiring and memorable dance to British Columbia and the Canadian west. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna is the only professional dance company in the Interior, supporting the best and brightest of emerging and established choreographers from around Canada.

“They continue to grow and enhance artistic excellence within their company and for audiences throughout B.C.,” Burgher said of Ballet Kelowna.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Ballet Kelowna presents its first full-length ballet.

Choreographed by the renowned John Alleyne, A Streetcar Named Desire features an exclusive expanded 14-dancer ensemble displaying compelling dance, superb acting, lavish costumes and an original jazz score by B.C. composer Tobin Stokes.

Dubbed “an impressive achievement” by the Globe and Mail, this production is intensely passionate and intoxicating.

“Transport yourself into New Orleans for a night of intrigue, sultry jazz tunes, and high-caliber dramatic flair in A Streetcar Named Desire,” Burgher said.

Tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors, $40 for students and are now on sale through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca. A Streetcar Named Desire also runs at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $64 adult to $77 adult and are available through Kelowna Tickets, www.kelownatickets.com.

