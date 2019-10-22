Ballet in Big Apple for Okanagan teen

‘It’s an opportunity of a lifetime’: dance mom

Lacing up her ballet flats since she was three years old has paid off for Taliah Bellmann.

The Armstrong teen, now in Grade 10 at Pleasant Valley Secondary, is a senior student at the Okanagan School of Ballet. She was recently awarded a partial scholarship at the Extreme Dance Festival in Vernon.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime,” mom Jen Bellmann said. “She will train for a week at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York with some of the industry’s top professionals, interviews with agents, professional photo shoot and to top off the week she will be dancing with other attendees in the time honoured Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

“Tali,” as her parents affectionately refer to her, has worked hard all summer to help towards the trip and fundraising is also underway.

“While the scholarship was generous there are many costs involved and sponsorships/donations are gratefully accepted,” said Jen.

Taliah trains in all genres of dance at her studio and her aspirations for the future include dancing professionally and teaching dance. In the meantime, the Okanagan School of Ballet is her true home away from home, when she isn’t at high school, where she also maintains an A average.

“She is honoured to be able to represent a very special part of her life to NYC,” said Jen, adding that her teachers Deborah Banks, Courtney Liefke and Chrislyn Austin are thrilled for her opportunity.

Anyone wanting to help can e-transfer or contact Jen Bellmann at bellmannspecialtyproduce@gmail.com.

