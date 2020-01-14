Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

The Schubert Centre is in desperate need of replacing the building’s 34-year-old furnace.
Mark your calendar for Friday, Jan. 24, when the centre kicks off its furnace fundraising campaign with an exceptionally fun event — a dinner along with entertainment by comedian ventriloquist Don Bryan and dance music by the Shawn Lightfoot Band.
Tickets are $125/person. With the purchase of each ticket a $75 charitable donation receipt will be provided.
To purchase tickets or book a table contact Shirley Higgins at 250-549-4201 or stop into the Schubert Centre and purchase tickets from one of the senior volunteers at the front desk.
Silent Auction items and/or a monetary donations are also being accepted.
