Chrissa Perez, 26, is an Abbotsford woman who has earned a spot on The Bachelor’s Season 28, which begins airing in January 2024. (Image courtesy The Bachelor)

Chrissa Perez, 26, is an Abbotsford woman who has earned a spot on The Bachelor’s Season 28, which begins airing in January 2024. (Image courtesy The Bachelor)

B.C. woman chosen for The Bachelor’s next season

Chrissa Perez, 26, will see if there’s a spark with Joey Graziadei

A woman from Abbotsford has been chosen for ABC’s long-running show The Bachelor.

Chrissa Perez, 26, is currently taping for Season 28 of the show, which will attempt to find a partner for Joey Graziadei. Fans of the franchise will remember this 28-year-old, teacher-tennis pro from Season 20 of the Bachelorette.

Perez is one of just three Canadians chosen for the season, which will start airing in January 2024. There are two women from Ontario also listed. Bachelor fans who want to support Perez can find her photo on The Bachelor’s official Facebook page and comment with a rose.

She’s not the first Abbotsford woman to be featured on a reality dating show. Gurleen Maan was a recent participant on the Canadian show, Farming For Love.

READ MORE: Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Squishy feet: Festival of the Grape expected to draw thousands to Oliver
Next story
B.C. director expands Bones of Crows for the small screen

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)
VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
Auction of multi-million dollar Lake Country property cancelled

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)
Snow falls at Big White

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image