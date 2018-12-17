Award winning dinner series returns to Kelowna

The Paisley Notebook creator and national culinary experience award winner, Aman Dosanj is launching a new series of collaborative pop up dinners to re-imagine the dining experience and what it means to support local.

Teaming up with local artists in music, art and science, the first dinner in the three part series will showcase a partnership with the Kelowna Museums Society and UBCO Master of Fine Arts alumna, Meg Yamamoto. Hosted in Kelowna’s historical Laurel Packinghouse, the intimate 40-person edible story will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3.

“Both Meg and I have different ways of looking at the world. Individually, we try to showcase a ‘sense of place’ with what we do – whether it’s going direct-to-the-source with produce with cooking or using local flora and fauna with art. I’m really excited to bring our worlds together to re-write the rules. The plan is to create some magic by turning the communal table into an art installation and celebrate all things Okanagan,” said Dosanj.

“Partnering with a talented cook and social innovator such as Aman will provoke awareness about Okanagan’s agricultural heritage and provide a creative opportunity to make our history new again. This dinner is an exciting way to provide the public with experiences that foster personal participation, stimulate curiosity and engage the senses with the cultures, histories and possibilities of the Okanagan region,” said executive director, Linda Digby, Kelowna Museums Society.

Tickets to the four course dining experience are $100 per person and will go on sale Dec. 21 on a first come, first served basis via EventBrite. Ticket price excludes EventBrite booking fee and beverages. Award-winning bartender, Harry Dosanj will be serving up a Laurel Packinghouse-inspired cocktail, craft B.C. beer and small lot Okanagan wines. See paisleynotebook.com or contact aman@paisleynotebook.com for more information.

Following this dinner, the ‘Artist Series’ will include two additional collaborations. Dr. Lauren Tomkins, owner of West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre will be turning Aman into a science experiment to give insight into diet and health. While musician, Chloe Davidson will transform the dining experience into an edible songbook to accompany the story of the menu.

