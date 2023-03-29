Big Daddy Tazz will perfom his stand-up comedy in Summerland and Cawston in April. (Contributed)

Big Daddy Tazz will perfom his stand-up comedy in Summerland and Cawston in April. (Contributed)

Award-winning comic to perform in Cawston and Summerland

Big Daddy Tazz was the recipient of the John Candy Award for his stand-up work

A stand-up comedian who recently received national honours for his work will perform in the South Okanagan Similkameen later this month.

Big Daddy Tazz, who bills himself the Bi-Polar Buddha, will perform in Cawston and Summerland.

The Winnipeg-based comedian has been doing stand-up work for 32 years and has performed at events ranging from a 101st birthday party to a biker initiation.

READ ALSO: America’s Got Talent semi-finalist set for South Okanagan comedy appearance

“I love being able to make people laugh,” he said.

In March, his love of entertainment and comedy brought him national acclaim when he was a recipient of the Candy Awards, named in honour of Canadian comedy actor John Candy.

Tazz said the award was given in honour of someone he considers a comedy legend. In addition, he said this is the first time it went to a comedian rather than a comedic actor.

Later this month, he will bring his comedy to the region for two shows. The shows are at the Cawston Community Hall on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. and at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Tazz describes his comedy show as clean, with a mental health message. However, because of some of the content, he suggests it would be best for those 16 and older.

Tickets for the Cawston and Summerland shows are available online at trainwreckcomedy.com.

