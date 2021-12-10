Art Plays With Fire at Vernon gallery following wildfire season

Julie Oakes and Richard Fogarty of Headbones Gallery in Vernon welcome guests to two artist exhibitions which are on until Jan. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

A pair of artist exhibitions are on the walls of Vernon’s Headbones Gallery until Jan. 15, 2022.

Julie Oakes and Richard Fogarty launched their latest season with a public opening on Nov. 27, and there’s still plenty of time to see what’s new at the gallery.

The Achromatic Flame: Playing with Fire is a group exhibition featuring works by Don Carr, Fern Helfand, Scott P. Ellis, Byron Johnston and Headbones owner Oakes. Fire and flame is the consistent theme among the artworks, and it’s a chance to reflect on this past summer’s wildfire season now that the smoke has cleared.

“It is with some dark irony at having been placed on evacuation alert this summer from the White Rock Lake fire that this show is up on the walls,” said Oakes.

In the Drawers Gallery, an exhibition featuring the works of Michael Bjornson is on display. Titled Head On, the exhibition features a selection from “stacks upon stacks” of Bjornson’s drawings of faces, heads, portraits and character studies of real or imagined persons.

“Bjornson brings creation concepts, the silent partners of every artist, into the room, forming a collaboration between life and art that is orchestrated by the artist,” says Oakes.

Brendan Shykora

