Event will take place at the Community Complex September 10-11

Pieces from a past ArtWalk remain on display outside Lake Country Municipal Hall. (Brittany Webster)

The Lake Country ArtWalk is back September 10-11.

The multi-arts festival will feature art in all styles, including painting, sculptures, jewelry and more.

The event will feature live model drawing, workshops, and a children’s art-making centre, all focused on the theme ‘Life in Full Bloom’.

ArtWalk takes place at the Community Complex and surrounding buildings.

Entry to the event is $2.

