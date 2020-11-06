Art converges in times of distancing in North Okanagan space

A new space dedicated to providing connection over artistic expression has opened its doors in downtown Vernon.

ARTE funktional has created a pop-up art exhibition, featuring 25 emerging and established Canadian artists at 3003 31st St.

“In the past few months, the outpouring of artistic expression around the world has shown us how much art can bridge any divide and help to connect as a society, demonstrating who we are,” ARTE funktional ownerCarolina Sanchez de Bustamante said. “Whether we realize it or not, in this time of isolation, the arts in its many forms has become an important part in our lives… helping us to connect to a world where anything is possible.”

The exhibit, Art Converging In Times Of Distancing, opened Nov. 5 and is on display Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 24.

“It all started a couple of months ago when a friend mentioned to me that this small space in downtown Vernon was becoming available,” Sanchez de Bustamante said. “Immediately I put things in motion and here we are. The space is adoringly small and perfect for pop-up art exhibition.”

Due to COVID-19, protocols such as wearing a mask, sanitizing and keeping a distance will take place and a maximum of four people are allowed in the 200 square-foot gallery at a time.

You can also check out projects in process, and view the latest art pieces by the gallery artists at www.artefunktional.com.

“Our virtual gallery on Artsy is also open every day! New artwork is added regularly, so make sure to visit often to see what our talented artists are creating.”

