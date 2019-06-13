Art camps return for summer at Kelowna Art Gallery

Art Adventures camps return for children starting July 3

The Kelowna Art Gallery is looking to add an option for summer fun for school-free youth this year.

Art Adventure camps are returning to the gallery this summer and registration is underway. Child and youth between the ages of 3 to 12 are invited for full day, half day and pre-school camps beginning July 3.

UBC Okanagan student Abigail Wiens is leading some of the camps this year and said she’s excited to work in her desired field of study.

“I look forward to developing the natural creativity of our young artists and teaching them a variety of media and techniques during the many Art Adventure camps we will be hosting this summer,” she said.

“The Art Gallery (brings) the wonder of art to kids of all ages.”

The kids at the summer camps will explore drawing, painting, mixed media and more while learning from the gallery exhibitions and artists while visiting popular public art at Kasugi Gardens, Waterfront Park and Okanagan beaches.

“The way we approach our camps is to focus on creating a fun and interactive experience for engaging children and youth with art,” said Laura Wyllie, heads of the Gallery’s education programs.

“We know a lot of the kids will be tired of classrooms by summer, so we make sure to take the kids out on fun and exciting off-site trips to encourage their curiosity and imaginations.”

More information on the camps, including costs and registration, can be found at kelownaartgallery.com.

