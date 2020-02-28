Altitunes Festival in Kelowna unveils its full lineup

The Arkells, Dear Rouge, Andrew Judah and more will take the stage Apr. 4

Arkells will headline Altitunes Festival at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, B.C. on Apr. 4. (Contributed)

Altitunes Music Festival at Big White Ski Resort has released its full lineup, showcasing some top-notch Canadian talent.

The first annual 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival will hit the Okanagan mountains with Arkells and Dear Rouge set to fill the air with delightful melodies during a one-day fest of activities, games and dance on Apr. 4.

“Our goal is to transform the resort into a night and weekend of entertainment for guests to enjoy,” said Kurt Jory of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

“Those attending AltiTunes after a day of activities at Big White will share in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable apres-ski experience.”

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Arkells

Arkells have been one of Canada’s largest homegrown bands this decade with multiple Juno Awards wins. They have released five albums, two EPs and a number of singles that have charted in Canada.

Dear Rouge

B.C.-based band Dear Rouge has been growing since 2012 and have a Juno awards of their own and performed at this year’s Grey Cup Festival in Calgary. The Vancouver-based play a mix of dance-rock and electronic cuts that resembles much of Metric’s early work.

Andrew Judah

Known for his contrast of memorable pop melodies and complex musical arrangements, Judah’s music has been featured TV shows such as The Path, Shadowhunters, How to Get Away With Murder, National Geographic’s Before Mars and others. He most recently performed at BNA’s Fireside Festival in Kelowna and was very well received.

I M U R

I M U R have risen quickly risen in popularity in the Vancouver electronic scene, most recently being named the electronic/dance artist of the year at the Western Canada Music Awards.

Daysormay

Daysormay is an up and coming indie-rock band that will be sure to get the crowd moving with their distorted guitars and catchy melodies.

DJ Invisible

If you don’t know who this Kelowna staple is you probably live under a rock. DJ Invisible will be bringing his big beats to the big stage with two sets, opening and closing the festival.

The AltiTunes Music Festival hits the Okanagan April 4, 2020.

More information and ticket prices available at altitunesmusicfest.com.

