Ageless in leather and chains, Judas Priest brings Firepower to Kelowna

Judas Priest, the fathers of metal music founded the guitar heavy genre of music 50 years ago alongside Black Sabbath. Now their 18th studio album, Firepower has broken their own records.

Since the 1970s Judas Priest has been a name regularly spoken from musician’s lips when asked to list their greatest inspirations. Well known for their thunderous guitar rifts, Rob Halford’s quaking vocals and speed drums, Judas Priest is one of the few bands that have stood the testament of time.

“Priest is Priest, we have carved out our own particular niche in the world of heavy metal and we have always made sure that our music has its own definitions, character and a standalone quality,” said Halford who religiously takes the stage clad in leather and chains.

The sincerity in their sound paired with their sharp lyrics that cut through the crowd has elevated them to an untouchable pillar that has spawned several sub-genres around the globe.

“We work hard in keeping that identity as unique as we need to make it,” said Halford.

“It’s the quality of the work and not anything else. It’s the messages that we convey in Priest that are full of strength, power and optimism and pushing back at any source being aimed at you.”

The band is only getting better each year, their 2018 release of Firepower that has been confirmed as the band’s most successful, sinking its teeth into the ‘Top 5’ charts in 17 countries.

Their unique sound is what has immortalized the band through the decades with every whip lash and thrashing of the guitar as they have cracked their name into the epitaph of history.

“What is so cool about the success of Firepower is that Priest isn’t living on the old, we left a plenty pile of metal behind us and we are just as psyched as a new band. We have a role to play as we always have from the roots of metal. We are the longest surviving metal band today,” said Halford.

However when Judas Priest was coming onto the scene their fan base clamoured to them in awe of their shocking lyrics.

The shock value of their songs hooked fans from around the world and reigned them in, but now in a world where a majority of the population is raised on blood and gore Halford said that their ability to still generate new fans and create hits proves the quality of their music.

“The world is a different place now, when we were growing up it had all been the shock and horror of rock’n’roll and then the invention of the Internet meant you could see whatever you want on the internet. It’s a tricky part of life. You become desensitized.. but it’s a double edged sword,” said Halford.

“It’s about finding balance and still trying to make your message relevant… It just a reinforces your support to this band you love and we care about our fans deeply and we do our best to give you the best show you may be about to witness.”

Judas Priest will be at Prospera Place in Kelowna, June 16. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

