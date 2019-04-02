The African Children’s Choir will be performing at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland on May 5 at 10 a.m. and at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Penticton on May 5 at 7 p.m. (Submitted photo)

African Children’s Choir touring the South Okanagan

Choir will perform in Penticton and Summerland

The African Children’s Choir is bringing their fusion of traditional western hymns with the vibrant musical style of Uganda to the South Okanagan.

“We landed on this idea of doing an album of hymns, but with a distinctly African feeling. You’d be amazed at what can happen when you merge two worlds that don’t normally go together,” said executive producer Julia Barnett-Tracy, one of the African Children’s Choir creatives on their album and touring show.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favourites. The concerts in Penticton and Summerland are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

READ ALSO: Video – Penticton choir ready for Carnegie

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honour of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other inspirational performers.

The African Children’s Choir will be performing at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland on May 5 at 10 a.m. and at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Penticton on May 5 at 7 p.m. While there are no ticket sales, donations are appreciated.

