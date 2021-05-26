Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)

Addams Family comes alive, online, from Vernon high school

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre features the classic, beloved comedy June 2-5

Theatre is alive and well at W.L. Seaton Secondary although the theatre is overrun with a lot of ghosts these days. The ancestors of the beloved Addams Family, from caveman to ‘90s punk rocker, all beautifully costumed in white.

The quirky 1960’s TV show, The Addams Family, was turned into a musical comedy on Broadway in 2010 starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth and is now being produced at Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre. The hilarious musical picks up where the TV show left off. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a boy from a ‘normal’ family and the show revolves around the two families meeting for the first time at a dinner.

The high-energy comedy was originally scheduled for spring 2020, and like the rest of the world, it was shut down by the pandemic.

“Fortunately, most of the casting was doubled with non-graduating students,” drama teacher and director Lana O’Brien said.

The students performed a COVID version of the opening number last spring in the school field and then paused production.

This year’s drama classes have been working around the already built set all year.

“We had to cover the beautiful black and white checkered floor with a giant cardboard papier mâché treatment for the fall production of Seeds of Hope, and the students kept the show lukewarm in their minds during the first three quarters of the year,” O’Brien said.

Then quarter four came, and the show went from about 20 to 100 per cent in four weeks. The stagecraft class, led by drama teacher and production art director Kayleigh Mace, had to adapt the set to suit camera angles instead of the live theatre experience.

“We have had to learn a lot about film and audio production,” Mace and O’Brien agree. “The camera has been set up during rehearsals to make sure we optimize set, lighting, and sound for the best possible at home experience. The kids have been so patient with all the changes we kept throwing at them.”

But the final result is worth all the effort. The at-home, livestream experience will be an excellent one – maybe not as much fun as being in a live audience with all the laughs and the applause, but given the current restrictions it is an excellent best-possible scenario.

“You can absolutely feel the energy of the students through the camera.”

Tickets for the home viewing experience are available now through the on-line service that owns the rights to the show. “It is a simple process to buy tickets and view the show. You can watch on any computer, laptop, tablet or phone that has internet access,” explains O’Brien. Tickets are available at booktixlive.ca/portal/seaton.

The show is streaming four performances: June 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 5 p.m. A $25 StreamPass gives everyone in your household access to the same viewing for the all-ages show. For more information, call O’Brien at 250-542-3361 ext 2227.

READ MORE: Vernon families sought to host immunized international students

READ MORE: First COVID-19 exposure at Lavington Elementary

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatreSchools

 

Seaton's 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)

Previous story
Cawston actor lands role in 2 Bruce Willis films

Just Posted

A bear was spotted wandering around Van Kleeck in Armstrong Monday evening. (Lance Skoreyko photo)
No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings

Residents reminded to lock up garbage so bears don’t have to be put down

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Addams Family comes alive, online, from Vernon high school

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre features the classic, beloved comedy June 2-5

North Okanagan-Shuswap district dog control bylaw extension inches closer

CSRD board directs staff to prepare bylaws for full Area D dog control with no licensing by 9-2 vote

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to reports of a gas leak and smell at the Villa 24 townhouse complex on 24th Avenue Tuesday, May 25, just before 5 p.m. Tenants were evacuated as crews investigated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Suspected gas leak evacuates Vernon townhouses

Tenants of complex on 24th Avenue leave homes following strong gas smell; FortisBC crew investigating

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

RCMP vehicle
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)
B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

Burnaby man ‘alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries’

(File photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97C closed after 3 people airlifted from collision between Merritt and Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews respond to a collision involving six people between Merritt and Kelowna

Most Read