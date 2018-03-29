Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

The North Okanagan’s renowned celebration of heavy metal culture is back for it’s tenth year.
Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 and has announced their first batch of bands to rock this year’s lineup, which includes co-headliners Archspire.
“I am very excited for this year’s Armstrong Metalfest, our tenth year going,” said festival co-organizer Jesse Valstar. “I am pumped to have Archspire as our Friday night headliner, their latest album Relentless Mutation is a staple in my current listening rotation, not to mention this year’s Juno nomination for Metal Album of The Year.
“As for the full line up, we will be releasing that soon. So please keep an ear to the ground and expect anything from zebras to warthogs.”
Confirmed bands for Armstrong Metalfest 2018 include Archspire (Vancouver), Apollyon (Vancouver), ArkenFire (Kelowna), Begrime Exemious (Edmonton), Blackwater Burial (Vancouver), Breaking The Silent (Edmonton), Bring Your Own Bodies (Lethbridge), Concrete Funeral (Calgary), Death Machine (Kelowna), Detherous (Calgary), Gatekeeper (Vancouver), Illyrian (Calgary), Neck of The Woods (Vancouver), Plaguebringer (Calgary), Tides of Kharon (Edmonton) and Torrefy (Victoria).
For more information and tickets, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca.
