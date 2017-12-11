Acclaimed rockers Shinedown to perform in Penticton

Shinedown announce their 2018 Canadian Tour with the first leg of dates set to kick off in Penticton. Photo courtesy of Shinedown

Acclaimed rockers Shinedown announce their 2018 Canadian Tour with the first leg of dates set to kick off in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 27.

Joining Shinedown are American alternative rock bands In This Moment and 10 Years as well as Canadian rockers’ One Bad Son. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Related: One Bad Son ready to rock The Mule

Shinedown have built their name on rock songs both brutal in power and epic in scope. Now, with their latest album, Shinedown (Brent Smith, Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, and Zach Myers) veer away from that densely layered sonic palette and take a more direct approach. Featuring lead single Cut the Cord — a blistering track that shot to No.1 on Active Rock radio — Threat to Survival finds the multi-platinum-selling band achieving their most powerful sound ever and offering up their most important album to date.

As Smith explains, Shinedown’s approach on Threat to Survival had much to do with the emotionally raw material at the heart of the album.

“When we started the writing process we realized the changes that had taken place over the past 2 years, our experiences, and the relationships that had come and gone, the album really took on a life of its own,” said Smith. “It’s like the songs were saying to us, ‘The songs were so honest, it felt necessary to present them in the most straightforward way possible.’”

Shinedown continually bring both staggering musicality and a powerful emotional complexity to their music.

“There’s always been a certain level of positivity with Shinedown — that’s even where our name came from,” said Smith. “There’s a sense that everything that’s bad has a little bit of good to it, just like everything that’s good has a little bit of bad. The songs on this album address the reality that we’re all going to die at some point and that sometimes the willingness to survive is all you have. It’s about holding onto that sheer will to live, and getting through whatever might come your way because the legacy that you leave behind is what will carry you on to your next journey.”

Tickets for Power 104’s Powerball featuring Shinedown with special guests In This Moment, One Bad Son and 10 Years are $39.50 and $59.50 (plus additional service fees). Tickets can be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com, by phone 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC).