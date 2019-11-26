A Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns for three shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, will lead a music celebration of John Denver classics

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas concert is back for three performances at the Kelowna Community Theatre beginning on Thursday.

Returning to the Okanagan to kick off the holiday season is John Denver’s award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, who will lead a musical celebration of John Denver’s best-known hits.

The performances feature the OSO, Rick and Steve Worrall, the RMH band, soprano Melina Schein, tenor Justin Moore, as well as a youth choir under the direction of Gwen Pitt. A portion of every ticket sold will go to help raise funds for two amazing organizations; the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan and the Central Food Bank.

As well as John Denver, Lee Holdridge has been featured in many TV shows and motion pictures and has either written, arranged, or conducted for numerous other respected pop artists, including Barbra Streisand, Brian May of Queen, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and others.

He has also won seven Emmys and two Grammys.

The performances at the community theatre are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets can be purchased on www.kelownatickets.com

