A night of drag, poetry, burlesque come together for a revolution

The Poetry Elf has sprinkled seed of liberation through poetry and burlesque

A sexual revolution swept over Kelowna Saturday night as the Poetry Elf spread her wings and sprinkled seeds of liberation to all that attended her Poetry Burlesque event.

The event undressed stereotypes and insecurities while promoting body positivity and acceptance while opening the audience’s minds to different life experiences.

“It was really awesome to see things come together in the fullest form it could. Really seeing it materialize to everything that I dreamed it could be and pushing the boundaries,” said Skylah Sheppard, the Poetry Fairy and organizer of the unique event.

The elaborate evening featured poetry, dance performances and drag where all genders, sexualities and body types were welcomed and celebrated.

The night of mystery will be returning once again this fall, to bewitch all that attend, the event will constantly evolve along with the creativity of the performers. Some that will return and others that will cycle to “keep the perspective fresh”, Sheppard said of her future plans.

In future show guests can look forward to drag becoming a larger component as Ginger Snapp had the whole room entranced with her performance.

“Ginger Snapp did a really beautiful job, she actually shared part of why she is in drag, which was a really touching moment,” Sheppard said of the valuable part of the show.

“I think that Kelowna is really ready for this stimulation of culture.”

Poetry Burlesque will return Oct. 6 as apart of Kinshira Performance Troupe for their 10th anniversary Mad World.

