A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

Get your headshots ready, a feature film is looking for local movie extras.

‘A Score to Settle’ will be shooting in Kelowna for June and July, the future background stars will be paid for their charm and charisma.

The casting call is focusing on ethnic diversity to cast hotel staff and guests, wedding guests, policemen, spa customers, seniors, nursing home residents, gang members, prisoners and guards, and the general public.

Hopefuls must be a B.C. resident and be legally entitled to work in Canada, flexible schedules are required

Auditions will be held at the Kelowna Sandman Hotel in the Westbank Conference Room May 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

To schedule an audition contact okanaganbackgroundcasting@outlook.com

