A new song called “Heart On My Sleeve” has gained large attention online, but it’s using the work of Drake and The Weeknd without their consent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jonathan Short

A new Drake x The Weeknd song just dropped – but it’s an AI fake

Copyright law around generative AI remains murky

An AI-generated song called “Heart On My Sleeve” featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd has garnered 250,000 Spotify streams and 10 million TikTok views, prompting concerns about the legality and ethics of using artists’ content without their consent.

According to American technology magazine TechCrunch, Drake recently commented on AI-generated music that uses his voice, calling it the “final straw AI.” UMG, which represents artists like Eminem and Jay-Z, has issued copyright strikes against AI-generated YouTube videos featuring their music.

Copyright laws around the use of AI are murky, though. Transformative parody is generally allowed, but there are no specific guidelines on generative AI. Interpretation of these laws is subjective and precedent-setting case law is scarce.

UMG has asked Spotify to prevent AI companies from using its music to train their models, citing a moral and commercial responsibility to its artists.

Once AI-generated content is up, it’s hard to remove. A project called Spawning AI helps artist to search for their work to see if it’s being used in an AI training set without their consent, but removing intellectual property from AI models is difficult.

It remains to be seen how artists, platforms and lawmakers will navigate the ethical and legal complexities of AI-generated content in the future.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artificial intelligenceMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Couple tour with new book about living 27 years off-grid in West Chilcotin wilderness

Just Posted

The Rotary Club of Kelowna joined forces with the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation to raise $45,800 to help relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Submitted)
Funds raised in Kelowna provide shelter to 40 families in Syria and Turkey

Members of Willowstone Academy’s Better World Club pose with Kelowna council following a presentation on climate change and biodiversity on April 17. (Photo/Gary Barnes Captial News
Willowstone Academy students wow Kelowna council on climate change

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery

A car crashed into the Lake Country Bosley’s pet store on Saturday afternoon. (MaTheresa Felipe/Facebook)
Car crashes into Lake Country pet store