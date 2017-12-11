Tiny Tim. Photo Credit: Alison Beaumont

A classic Christmas play with a Kelowna twist

Scrooge is transported to Kelowna in New Vintage Theatre’s new holiday play, opening Wednesday

Head to the Rotary Centre For The Arts this week for a classic Christmas play with a promised Kelowna twist.

New Vintage Theatre’s new holiday play brings the holiday’s infamous Scrooge to the streets of Kelowna.

Adapted for the stage by Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz, A Kelowna Christmas Carol incorporates the beloved elements of Dickens’s original story; Scrooge, the Cratchits and an adorable Tiny Tim, and places them in Kelowna at a pivotal period of the city’s history.

“Our play looks at the character of Scrooge in a very unique way. I have incorporated stories of Kelowna historical figures such as one of the city’s first doctors Dr. Benjamin Boyce and his wife, Mary; Countess Bubna, the exotic first owner of The Eldorado, then called The Eldorado Arms Hotel; Frank and Nell DeHart and Mar Jok. Arthur Knox, the land magnet that owned almost all of Kelowna from Water Street to The Mission, plays an important role, too,” said Gratz.

Another surprising element of this production will be the community members that are set to take part in the play as hosts.

Those hotsts include: Dom Rampone, Mayor Colin Basran, Councillor Maxine DeHart, Marianna DeHart and Linda Digby of Kelowna Museums, who assisted New Vintage in the research stage of play development.

Gratz said the play has already received a huge response from the community and there are just a few tickets remaining for evening and matinee shows.

Tickets are available from www.rotarycentreforthearts.com or The Rotary Centre For The Arts Box Office.

A Kelowna Christmas Carol by Bonnie Gratz runs Dec.13-21 at The Rotary Centre For The Arts.

Public shows are at 7 p.m. on Dec.14, 15, 16 and 21 with a matinee on Dec.17 at 2 p.m.

For more about New Vintage, check out their website at www.newvintage.ca.

Graham Daley and Vince Walzak in A Kelowna Christmas Carol. Photo Credit: Alison Beaumont

Hailey Sabourin and Adam Weaver as Mary Eliza and Dr. Benjamin Boyce. Photo Credit: Alison Beaumont

