A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

There’s nothing primitive about a rock band who’s lead singer struts onto stage while wearing a bowler hat.

When you watch Kassidy Rritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and then Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey. A band made up of five very different people that are bonded by their love for each other, rock-n-roll and a tattoo on Rritzuk’s butt.

“I thought of Lucky Monkey (as a name) as a comment on us as humans, how lucky we are to live these awesome lives when we seemed to evolve out of nothing,” said Losell.

“The beauty of our songs is that there is no sound. There is no generic defined genre, we are all pretty different and I think that helps portray us as people, because we are very different as individuals,” said Evans.

READ MORE: Kelowna punk band, Early Work celebrates anniversary with show

READ MORE: The Trews find inspiration from up and coming bands

There differences only become clear when they are off stage; Rritzuk, lead singer they call the diva, Zeleznik lead guitar, the boss, Losell bass, the grandpa and Evans on drums, the wild child.

The combination of their contrasting personalities flows together seamlessly when they bring together their compositions during rehearsal and then create a song that has teeth.

“We are always like, I like when you do this or that, it’s influenced by all of us. So we basically jam the songs. Dylan (Losell) will come up with a cool bass line and and Josh (Evans) will mesh with that. Then Ryan (Zeleznik) will come up with something and sometimes it only takes an hour and we have a song, so it’s really organic,” said Rritzuk.

Although the band has serious goals about becoming full-time working musicians, they still are not afraid to have fun.

READ MORE: Charles Mansion to play one final show before leaving the desert

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

“Some of the lyrics are just a joke and we are intending them to be funny. We know what they are and we will wink at each other while we are playing them,” said Rritzuk.

Gearing up to release their sophomore album, the band looks to elevate their sound.

“We learned a lot from our first album, that really helped us going into our second,” said Evans. “We were able to out a better product based on that knowledge.”

Lucky Monkey’s sophomore album, Nothing to Lose is available for pre-order now on their website www.luckymonkeymusic.com , and will be debuted at Fernando’s Pub March 29 with special guests Ancient Engines.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.