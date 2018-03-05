54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

As they celebrate their 38th year as a band, 54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

The album Keep On Walking has been described as an eclectic, propulsive, album in a career spilling over with them.

Featuring 11 original songs helmed by a quartet of superstar producers, Keep On Walking is a vivid snapshot of precisely where singer/guitarist Neil Osborne, bassist Brad Merritt, drummer Matt Johnson, and guitarist Dave Gennfind themselves today.

The album’s rock anthem “Sucker For Your Love,” is what Osborne describes as “a classic, in-the-wheelhouse 54-40 song.”

RELATED: PEACHFEST LINE-UP HAS LOTS TO CHOOSE FROM

There’s also the breathtakingly intimate, candlelit ballad Hold My Kiss, which Osborne said wrote itself, much like One Gun, I Go Blind and Ocean Pearl.

Elsewhere on the new album, the hard-charging Can’t Hide My Love contrasts sharply with the jangly and deceptively sunny title track.

Those four songs, whittled from 25-odd demos, were produced, respectively, by Garth Richardson (see also 54-40’s Since When from 1998), Gavin Brown (Billy Talent, the Tragically Hip), Steven Drake (54-40’s Trusted by Millions from 1996) and veteran 54-40 accomplice Dave (Rave) Ogilvie, whose multiple credits include 2015’s acclaimed career retrospective, La Difference – A History Unplugged.

Despite input from contributors, Keep On Walking has a seamless vibe, held together equally by Osborne’s voice and panoramic lyrics and by 54-40’s honed-over-decades hivemind. In that sense, Keep On Walking is the quintessential 54-40 record: at once instantly familiar and dazzlingly new.

“Gavin has a system of recording that is tight and efficient but still leaves room for the magic that can happen spontaneously during recording,” said Johnson.

“Steven relies on a creative and open-ended dialogue between the artist and himself to propel the music to its destined place. Garth uses an old-school approach to achieve timeless and performance-oriented recordings. And Rave is what we’d call our fifth member, the ultimate facilitator. All ideas have potential when you are making a record with him.”

The Kelowna show will take place at teh Community Theatre.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale
Next story
Great Big Sea fame tells his tale

Just Posted

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Getting the ‘low down’ at Lake Country school

School news video produced by Grade 5s at Davidson Road Elementary

COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

We say, “One of these films is worth seeing.”

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Kelowna Residents walk for international women

Held Sunday at Mission Creek Park, a walk to raise money and awareness about water issues

Did you lose a bunch of cash in Home Depot parking lot in Kamloops?

Kamloops Mounties say a significant amount of money was found in the Home Depot parking lot

Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Skier rescued from an avalanche near Apex Mountain

Skier airlifted out of the backcountry after being buried in avalanche

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

Eclectic blues, folk to rock Vernon’s Record City

SMG Endeavors presents Dustin Harder and Prairie Soul alongside local act Kerry Parks March 10

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

Most Read