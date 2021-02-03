Vancouver’s Blonde Diamond is one of dozens of B.C. bands who received a SoundON grant during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lauren Zbarsky photo)

$500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid COVID pandemic

Successful applicants will receive $5,000 SoundOn grants in as early as a month

Hundreds of thousands more dollars is available to B.C. artists facing a stream of shuttered live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second instalment of SoundON grant applications – through a provincially-funded campaign created to revive B.C.’s live music sector – are now open to artists, presenters, production and venue staff and and owners.

“The criteria for applications is broad because the urgent need for financial support is vast,” explained Music BC executive director Lindsay MacPherson.

Successful applicants will receive $5,000 in as early as 30 days. Other portions will go towards funding live virtual music across B.C. between March 1 and Aug. 15.

Lead vocalist Alexis Young of Vancouver-based Blonde Diamond, recently benefitted from SoundON’s first round of funding.

“Receiving SoundON funding provided a release for a months-long dry spell of performing and created space for us to continue to engage with our fans,” she said.

“With live shows being cancelled, our primary source for income disappeared overnight,” the artist explained.

To date, more than $186,000 of funding has been awarded to 44 recipients, leading to the creation of 579 industry jobs and 266 artists supported by grants.

SoundON was launched by Music BC during the summer of 2020 in response to financial fallout created by COVID-19. Its grants are funded using a combination of $500,000 in donations from Amplify BC, Creative BC and the provincial government.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26. Applications can be submitted at SoundON.ca.


