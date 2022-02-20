10 local artists chosen for 2022 Square Mural Project in Penticton

Penticton artist Johann Wessels seen here with dragonfly mural at Liquidity Winery in OK Falls has been chosen to be part of the Penticton Square Mural Project. (Johann Wessels Facebook) Last year’s Square Murals hung in Cannery Brewery for months before they were auctioned off in October 2021 helping raise $20,000 for the artists and Penticton Art Gallery. (Cannery Brewery) Local artist Elizabeth Houghton seen here with one of her landscape paintings has been chosen to be part of the Penticton Square Mural Project. (Elizabeth Houghton Instagram) Penticton artist Greta Kamp has been chosen to be part of the Penticton Square Mural Project. (Greta Kamp)

The Square Mural project is back better than ever in Penticton.

The Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing have partnered once again for the 2nd annual art project that supports local artists and the art gallery.

This January, a call went out to artists interested in participating and nearly 50 submissions were received, said the Penticton Art Gallery.

A jury reviewed the applications and chose 10 local artists to create 4’ x 4’ mini murals.

The 10 selected artists are (in alphabetical order by first name): Amy Schroeter, Angela Hansen, Ariane` Kamps, Elizabeth Houghton, Greta Kamp, Jessie Dunlop, Johann Wessels, Kristine Lee, Leta Heiberg, and Moozhan Ahmadzadegan.

New for this year, the murals will be unveiled in a kick-off gala for the upcoming Ignite the Arts Festival March 25. The festival will run from March 25 to April 3rd bringing a variety of artistic events to the community including concerts and art gallery showings.

“We were so proud to be a part of the first annual Square mural art project last year and to have such incredible pieces on display in our brewery. After an overwhelming response to last year’s murals, we are thrilled to be involved [again.],” said Ian Dyck, co-owner of Cannery Brewing.

Once completed, the murals will be displayed at Cannery Brewing from March 25th to the end of October. Like last year, the 10 works will be auctioned off during a special evening.

At last year’s auction, all murals were sold and $20,000 raised for the artists and PAG.

Each of the artists will receive a $500 honorarium and 50 per cent of the proceeds from the auction in late October. The remaining proceeds from the auction will support the Penticton Art Gallery’s community outreach including the continuation and expansion of this art project with Cannery Brewing.

“This has been a wonderful partnership with Cannery Brewing. One of the hardest hit sectors during COVID has been the arts sector so this has been a very successful way to pay artists and showcase their work,” said Paul Crawford of the Penticton Art Gallery.

Follow #Square2022 on Instagram. For more information on the 10 participating artists, visit Pentictonartgallery.com/square-mural-project.