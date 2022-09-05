Lake Country incumbent to seek second council term

Lake Country councillor Cara Reed of Carr’s Landing has announced her intentions to seek a second term in office. (Contributed)

Lake Country’s Carr’s Landing councillor would like to continue to serve her constituents.

Cara Reed will seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal vote.

“The last four years have demonstrated the value of local action, even in the midst of global events,” said Reed, elected to council in 2014. “For example, working collaboratively with council, district staff and local community groups, such as the Friends of Gable Beach, Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association and Walk Around Lake Country (WALC), vital access and amenity improvements to Carr’s Landing trail network and park spaces were provided.”

The upcoming municipal election on October 15th is quickly approaching.

If returned to council, Reed expects the next four-year term to be “challenging.”

“Key local issues include the quality and safety of roads, water and sewer,” she said. “Add to this, the 2021 Census Lake Country reports the population now exceeds 15,000 and under provincial legislation, the taxpayer portion of RCMP costs increases from 75 to 90 percent. This is all happening against a backdrop of rising inflation and a housing affordability crisis.

“Future housing development in Lake Country must better meet the needs of our diverse community – both in terms of rental housing and home ownership.”

In Carr’s Landing, Reed says top priorities include access to safe drinking water, improved fire flows for wildfire protection, improved safety on Carr’s Landing Road for all users, reducing noise and light pollution, lowering traffic speed in residential neighbourhoods and continuing to expand recreational areas.

On a provincial level, she said, communities across British Columbia are grappling with issues such as climate change, homelessness, the shortage of family doctors and the opioid crisis.

“The District of Lake Country, as a member of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), is actively engaged in continuing conversations, sharing strategies and approaches to tackling these big issues at a local level,” said Reed.

If re-elected, Reed said some of the initiatives she intends to complete are the Carr’s Landing Water Strategy, design of the Carr’s Landing multi-use pathway with traffic calming, community access to Crown land in Carr’s Landing, and the Liquid Waste Management Plan.

“Having continuity at the council table is an asset for Carr’s Landing and I hope to bring everything I have learnt working with council, staff and the community into this new term and seeing those goals come into fruition,” said Reed.

“Being on council is about bringing my passion, integrity and hard work for the people and place that is Lake Country. My passion for working with others to protect and enhance this rural community while acting with integrity in everything I do. I work hard – doing the reading, asking the questions, listening to others. I will always try to give Carr’s Landing and Lake Country my very best.”

