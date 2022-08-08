Lake Country council has first election candidate

Biran (Bib) Patel will have his name on the ballot October 15, running for councillor at large

The first official announcement to run for Lake Country council has been made by Biran (Bib) Patel.

Patel doesn’t have a background in politics, nor has he ever had the desire to run, but when the current mayor James Baker announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection Patel was flooded with messages telling him to run for the job.

“It’s never even been on the radar,” Patel told the Calendar. “So when it comes from left field it’s a little bit of a shocker.”

Patel works full-time for an electronic medical records company, is a husband, and a dad of two. He said he’s humbled that so many people think he would be right to lead the district.

The mayor position is a big undertaking, so Patel decided to start a little smaller and throw his hat in the ring for Councillor at Large.

“I don’t think mayor is on-the-job training. You have to jump onto a moving train and know what you’re doing, know what you’re talking about.”

Bib Patel has entered the race for Lake Country Council in the 2022 municipal election (contributed)

The Calendar sat down with Patel to learn about his campaign platform.

“It’s very vague and almost cliche,” he started. “After months of figuring it out and asking the community ‘what should my slogan be?’ that cliche, it kind of dawned on me. Basically, engagement and moving forward.”

Patel said he’s interested in doing his research, understanding the language of politics, and listening to what the community wants for the place they call home.

And when asked if there are any issues he would bring up first, Patel said, “There’s specific issues I want to learn about first… why is it the way it is.”

Patel noted he wants to look into sidewalk infrastructure, and learn more about the growth and maintenance of the district.

Continuing with the cliches, Patel was asked why people should vote for him and the answer was pretty simple – ‘They shouldn’t.”

Patel wants people to reach out and connect with him, learn about his campaign, his personality, and his ideas for moving the community forward before anyone checks his name off on a ballot.

Patel can be reached by email, getengaged@bib.ca, for anyone interested in speaking to him before election day Oct. 15.

The District of Lake Country does not list on their website who has picked up nomination packages like other municipalities. Those running for mayor and council will not be known until the nomination deadline on Sept. 9.

