Have your questions answered at the Lake Country all candidates forum

Deadline to submit questions is Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting an All Candidates Forum Sept. 28 at Creekside Theatre (Contributed)

An all candidates forum is scheduled for Sept. 28, in Lake Country.

Hosted by the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce, residents are invited to hear candidates speak and ask questions of those interested in a seat on council.

Questions are to be submitted ahead of time by emailing manager@lakecountrychamber.com before 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

Due to time constraints not all questions may be asked, but all will be vetted by the all candidates forum task force.

The event will be held at Creekside Theatre with free admission.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m.

Several spots on Lake Country Council have already been acclaimed, including the mayor.

Residents will hear from candidates for two positions for councillor at large, one positions for Okanagan Centre, and one spot for Winfield.

READ MORE: New mayor for Lake Country

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022Lake CountryMunicipal election