Christmas tree (unsplash)

‘Twas The Night Before Christmas – A Princeton poem

And all through Prince Town not a creature was stirring…

’Twas the Night Before Christmas

And all through Prince Town

Not a creature was stirring

There was no one around.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that big fat cheques from the province soon would be there.

The mayor was nestled all snug in his bed

While visions of an entire day off danced in his head.

When on Old Hedley Road there arose such a clatter

Spencer sprang from his bed to see what was the matter.

The moon on the crest of the new fallen snow

Reminded him of ploughing, or they’d be no way to go.

Then what to his wondering eyes should appear

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny mule deer.

Then in a twinkling he heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As he drew in his head and was turning around

Down the chimney Santa Claus came with a bound.

His eyes how they twinkled, his dimples how merry.

But the mayor stepped back, his own face was wary.

“No no,” said St. Nick. “It’s all for the best.

I promise I’ve just had a negative test.”

Brushing soot from his jacket, he admired the tree.

“Sorry I’m late, but I took Highway 3.”

And then from his pocket he pulled out his fist.

It clutched a thick scroll, a very long list.

“Let’s see what you need,” the old elf muttered.

He scanned through the paper and started to stutter.

“These..are..um…tall orders. This is a lot.

Most of these asks are for things I don’t got.

Stoplights and dikes, equipment and roads

Mental health care, sewers, water. It’s loads.

I don’t know when I could make this arrive

But I will for sure have a word, when I hit Sussex Drive.”

Then laying a finger aside of his nose

Up the chimney Santa Claus rose.

But Spencer heard him exclaim, as the team moved along

“You’ve done awesome, Mr. Mayor. Stay Princeton Strong.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Black Press

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Talk safety before celebrating the holidays

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on a Vernon man in his 50s being found badly burned near Polson Park at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. (File photo)
Vernon man found badly burned

Concept art of four residential towers was submitted to the City of Kelowna by Vancouver-based Ledingham McAllister in a development proposal. (City of Kelowna image)
Four high rise residential towers proposed in downtown Kelowna

Melinda Warnock, pictured with her daughter Brianna, suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Dec. 16. (GoFundMe image)
UPDATE: GoFundMe allows daughter to be with Vernon woman hit by SUV

A crowd of approximately 6,500 packed into Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna to ring in 2018. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Valley First New York New Years cancelled