Sorry – alcohol does not protect you from COVID-19

And spraying it on your body doesn’t work either

As it turns out, alcohol can’t protect you from COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, not only does drinking alcohol not protect you from the virus, frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.

Likewise, WHO stated, the idea of spraying alcohol all over your body is pointless and could harm your mucous membranes, for example in your eyes and mouth. Alcohol can, however, be used to disinfect surfaces.

WHO has busted several popular myths related to COVID. The following information (everything outside the brackets) is from the WHO website:

• Garlic does not protect you from COVID. (Vampires. That’s for vampires.)

• Coronavirus cannot be spread by mosquitoes. (West Nile Virus. That’s the West Nile Virus).

• Rinsing your nose with saline does not prevent infection. (Colds. There is some evidence that regularly rinsing with saline helps recovery from colds.)

• 5G mobile networks do not spread COVID. (Information. 5G networks spread information.)

• Sunshine and high temperatures do not prevent COVID. (Arthritis though, that responds well to warm dry climates.)

• Taking hot baths will not stop you getting from COVID. (They are, however, very relaxing.)

• Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds without discomfort doesn’t mean you are free of COVID. (It would be nice if testing was that simple.)

According to the World Health Organization, COVID is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through drops of saliva (speaking moistly) or discharge from the nose.

The best way to protect yourself, according to the WHO, is to clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

