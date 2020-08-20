EDITORIAL: It’s okay to be white

Shame is not conferred on your paleness

Patrons took exception to stickers like this one, in a Keremeos restaurant. Photo contributed.

It’s okay to be white.

Making a big deal about it, though, is ill-considered.

Last week, a Keremeos restaurant came to provincial attention, after a patron objected to stickers in the establishment. They say: “It’s okay to be white,” and one is accompanied by a graphic of a hand ‘okay’ symbol.

The controversy on social media, following reports of the incident, was astounding.

While some expressed outrage because the restaurant owner refused to remove the stickers, the majority of passionate contributors to the discussion had things like this to say:

“How is that racist? How is it okay to be proud if you’re any other ethnicity but white?”

“Why should it be a problem? Canada was predominantly a white country until mass immigration from the third world.”

“So Black Lives Matter (read any other colour doesn’t) is okay?”

“The current anti-racism campaign is racism in itself.”

Let’s clarify a few points.

‘White’ is not a race. Science tells us there’s no way to separate people into races according to their biology. (That means everyone has basically the same DNA, and race is an imagined idea.)

Ethnicity is different, but is also just a classification recognizing differences between people, primarily based on shared language and culture.

Further – and it shouldn’t have to be said – unless you are Indigenous, in Canada, you are an immigrant or the descendant of immigrants.

Facts underpin the truth that black, white and brown are the same. So why this discussion, now, about colour?

There is unprecedented recognition of the abuse and oppression of people who are ‘not white.’

Historic conquer, colonialism and distribution of wealth are responsible for the systemic racism people experience today.

White people of 2020, the past is not your fault.

Shame is not conferred on your paleness. Don’t feel threatened, or defensive. No one is coming to take your house.

Just remember though, when your shiny pink bum landed in a doctor’s palm, the day you were born you won the 20th century lottery.

Congratulations. You’ve been been collecting on your prize ever since.

White pride is a belly laugh.

That’s all someone has – satisfaction over skin pigmentation that was predetermined by ancient solar patterns?

Surely there is a participant trophy from a Kindergarten T-ball tournament a person could dust off, to feel good about.

It’s okay to be white.

To be deliberately ignorant about the world, to willfully do nothing to make it better, and to be boastful and protective of privilege? That’s another thing altogether.

