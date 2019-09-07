The journey started on Aug. 26, 2019 at Kamasket Park Okanagan Indian Band Vernon and took paddlers along the Okanagan to Penticton ending on August 30, 2019. (RCMP handout)

Youth join Kelowna RCMP, First Nations for five-day canoe trip

The end-of-summer trip was part of a police recruit program

A number of youth from all across B.C. recently took a five-day canoe journey with the West Kelowna RCMP and local First Nation.

The journey began on Aug. 26 at Kamasket Park Okanagan Indian Band in Vernon and took 18 paddlers through the Okanagan to Penticton, ending on Aug. 30.

The event was hosted by the West Kelowna RCMP First Nation Unit, as well as the Okanagan Indian Band police and Penticton Indian Band.

“Our goal is to help build better community relationships with the RCMP and aboriginal communities, to further boost recruiting of aboriginal people in the RCMP and to bring education to aboriginal youth regarding the importance of water safety,” said Const. Rolly Williams.

Youth from as far as West Kelowna to Burns Lake signed up, including from Ttes Indian Band, Wetsuweten Nation, Lake Babine Nation, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kamloops and Westbank First Nation, Williams said.

READ MORE: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

These kids are interested in joining the RCMP one day and will benefit from the challenges, team building, friendships and life skills they received during this journey.

To learn more about the expedition and RCMP recruiting visit okib.ca.

Previous story
Superwalk makes strides for Parkinson’s in Okanagan

Just Posted

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

South Kelowna resident accidentally torches fence

Fire crews called to small grass blaze

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Shuswap break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Teaching kids break dance while empowering them among goals for workshops

Update: Cops for Kids cycle into the South Okanagan

The cyclists kicked off their 10 day ride Friday morning in Kelowna

Most Read